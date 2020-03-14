Metal Deactivators Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Overview

Metal deactivators are oil and fuel additives used as highly efficient solution to stabilize fluids by disabling the non-ferrous metal-ions. Metal deactivators reduces the negative effects in the lubricants such as corrosion and staining which is occurs mainly due to the oxidation process. To avoid this oxidation and metal contamination, special additives namely antioxidants are being used. However, cost of antioxidant chemicals is very high. Hence, for the reduction of the cost and usage of antioxidants, a very small quantity of metal deactivators are used. Selection of metal deactivators is also an important part, it is based on a number of factors including the metal to be protected, the base stock used, frequency of the application, length of time it needs to be effective and any additional properties needed for the application.

The metal deactivator market is a very niche segment as compared to other additives; owing to its treat rate and its minute applications but this industry has direct applications in many major industries such as automotive and metal working industry. Metal deactivators have high usage in end users including polymers, automotive, aviation, and food & agriculture owing to their leading applications in metal working fluids, aviation fuels, jet fuels, engine oils, refineries, food packaging, gear oils and others. Where, metal working and refineries are one of the key applications for metal deactivators in industrial sector.

Additionally, one of the most critical application of metal deactivators is that, it is used where plastics are in direct interaction with the metal surfaces like cable and wire insulations and molded parts having metal inserts.

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Dynamics

Metals mainly copper, non-ferric alloys and aluminum are applicable in various industrial applications. Therefore high usage of these metals in industrial application is highlighting on the need of additives to neutralize the harmful effects of corrosion and staining. Moreover, growing industrialization has accelerated the use of lubricants to withstand efficiency of the machineries, which has uplifted the market growth by generating many end users from automation, food & agriculture, aviation and polymer industries. Additionally, the dominant applications of metal deactivators, especially in the oilfields and refineries will boost the overall market of metal deactivators.

Availability of raw materials coupled with quantity of usage in applications restrains the metal deactivators market. Additionally, rapid growth in polymer industries and automation is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for investors and manufacturers.

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Segmentation

Global metal deactivators market can be segmented on the basis of metal type, by formulation, by end user industry and by region.

On the basis of Metal type, segmentation of global metal deactivators market can be done as

Copper

Aluminum

Alloys

Others

On the basis of Formulation, segmentation of global metal deactivators market can be done as

Oil based

Water based

On the basis of end user industry, segmentation of global metal deactivators market can be done as

Automotive

Polymers

Industrial

Aviation Jet Fuel

Food & Agriculture

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Western Europe predominantly contributes in the metal deactivators market, with wide applications in automotive sectors, polymer industries and oil refineries. Moreover, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the continuous growth of end-user industries such as automotive, aviation and others. The key factors responsible for the rising demand of metal deactivators are, the growing number of automobiles in Asia-Pacific region.

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Market Participants

Some of the main manufacturers of metal deactivators are mainly