METAL CUTTING TOOLS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Metal Cutting Tools Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Metal Cutting Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Metal Cutting Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In the context of machining, a cutting tool is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, plaining and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Milling and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Grinding tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Metal Cutting Tools market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sandvik

Kennametal

Iscar

Kyocera

Guhring

Sumitomo Electric

OSG

Mitsubishi

MAPAL

BIG Kaiser

LMT

Aloris

Nachi-Fujikoshi

YG-1

CERATIZIT

Union

Hitachi Metals

Korloy

Tivoly

Addison

ZCCCT

Tiangong

Shanghai Tool

Feidadrills

Hanjiang

Xiamen Golden Erge

Chengdu Chengliang

AHNO

Certrix-EG

Kilowood

EST Tools

Harbin No.1 Tool

Sandhog

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cemented Carbide

High Speed Steel (HSS)

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Diamond

Cermets

Ceramics

By End-User / Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Energy Industry

Medical Industry

Rail Industry

Mold Machine Tool Industry

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Sandvik

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Kennametal

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Iscar

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Kyocera

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Guhring

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Sumitomo Electric

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 OSG

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Mitsubishi

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 MAPAL

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 BIG Kaiser

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 LMT

12.12 Aloris

12.13 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.14 YG-1

12.15 CERATIZIT

12.16 Union

12.17 Hitachi Metals

12.18 Korloy

12.19 Tivoly

12.20 Addison

12.21 ZCCCT

12.22 Tiangong

12.23 Shanghai Tool

12.24 Feidadrills

12.25 Hanjiang

12.26 Xiamen Golden Erge

12.27 Chengdu Chengliang

12.28 AHNO

12.29 Certrix-EG

12.30 Kilowood

12.31 EST Tools

12.32 Harbin No.1 Tool

12.33 Sandhog

