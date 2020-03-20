Metal Coatings Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Emerging Trends, Development Status, Future Plans and Potential of Industry 2023

The Global Metal Coatings Market is the subject of the latest research study from Market Research Future (MRFR). The Global Metal Coatings Market is analyzed in detail in the report, including coverage of the market’s major drivers and restraints, key players, and leading segments. A comprehensive overview of the Global Metal Coatings Market is provided in the report.

Metal coatings are used in various end-use industries to enhance the physical characteristics of metal surfaces and impart qualities such as enhanced resistance to weather elements and other contaminants. The growing demand for performance enhancements in various industries is likely to drive the demand from the Global Metal Coatings Market over the forecast period.

The automotive and construction industries have emerged as major consumers in the Global Metal Coatings Market in recent years, thanks to the growing scope of these industries and the growing efforts from industry players to achieve material enhancements at minimal costs and efforts. Metal Coatings are used in the construction as well as automotive industries to make the metal surfaces more resistant to moisture and other environmental contaminants. Especially in the automotive industry, metal coatings also play a vital role in maintaining the aesthetic appearance of the metal surfaces of cars. The growing demand for premium automobiles with high levels of aesthetic appeal is likely to drive the demand for metal coatings from the automotive industry over the forecast period.

The electrical and electronics industry is also likely to emerge as a key consumer in the Global Metal Coatings Market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for advanced physical characteristics in consumer electronics. The aviation and marine industrial setups could also account for a major share in the Global Metal Coatings Market over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for lightweight metal surfaces that provide enhanced levels of physical resistance and mechanical strength.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the Global Metal Coatings Market include Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beckers Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., DowDuPont, BASF SE, and Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc.

Mergers and acquisitions are a common competitive strategy for players in the global metal coatings market. In April 2019, AZZ Inc. completed two acquisitions: of Tennessee Galvanizing Inc., a private company in Tennessee, and K2 Partners Inc., a private company specializing in powder coating and electroplating services in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast.

Segmentation:

The Global Metal Coatings Market is segmented on the basis of Form, Method, Resin Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of Form, the Global Metal Coatings Market is segmented into liquid and powder coatings. The liquid coatings segment is further sub-segmented into water-based and solvent-based coatings.

Based on the Method, the Metal Coatings Market is segmented into electroplating, electroforming, galvanizing, and anodizing.

Based on the Resin Type, the market is segmented into polyester, acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, plastisol, and others.

Based on the End Use Industry, the Global Metal Coatings Market is segmented into construction, automotive, aviation, electrical and electronics, marine, oil and gas, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most prominent regional market in the Global Metal Coatings Market over the forecast period thanks to the growing commercial scope of the automotive, aviation, and construction industries in the region. The growing economic capacity of the emerging countries in Asia Pacific, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia, has led to a growing demand for premium products in the construction and automotive industries, which has led to a growing demand from the metal coatings market in the region. The growing disposable income of consumers in the region has also led to a rise in the demand for air travel, thus driving the aviation industry in the region. The growing urbanization in these countries is likely to remain a major driver for the Global Metal Coatings Market over the forecast period.

