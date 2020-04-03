Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market is mainly driven by the widespread use of metals in equipment and heavy machinery across different end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, electrical and electronics, metallurgy, chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific due to economic growth and lucrative investment policies is likely to boost the product market.

Some of the key players operating in the global metal cleaning chemicals market are Hubbard-Hall Inc. (U.S.), Kyzen Corp. (U.S.), Lincoln Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Delstar Metal Finishing, Inc. (U.S.), Crest Chemicals (U.S.), ZAVENIR DAUBERT INDIA (India), Chautauqua Chemical Company (U.S.), Luster-On Products (U.S.), Elmer Wallace Ltd (U.K.), DST-Chemicals A/S (Denmark), Rochester Midland Corporation (U.S.), Quaker Chemical Corporation (U.S.), PITAMBARI PRODUCTS PVT. LTD. (India), Houghton International Inc. (U.S.), and Stepan Company (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into aqueous, organic solvent, powder, and others. The aqueous segment dominated the global metal cleaning chemicals market in 2017 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the eco-friendly and sustainable nature of the product. Stringent regulations against the use of high VOC content solvents in developed countries is also likely to contribute to the growth of the aqueous metal cleaning chemicals market. However, the demand for solvent-based metal cleaning chemicals is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa owing to their cost-effective nature and flexible environmental regulations and policies in these regions.

On the basis of type, the global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into neutral cleaning agents, alkaline cleaning agent, and acidic cleaning agents. The acidic cleaning agents segment held the largest share of the global metal cleaning chemicals market in 2017 owing to the large-scale consumption of acidic cleaning agents in removing inorganic impurities such as scale, lime, and smut caused by the deposition of carbonates, hydroxides, oxides, sulfides, sulfates, silicates, and phosphates on metal surfaces. Acidic cleaning agents include sulfuric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, hydrochloric acid, ethylene glycol mono-butyl ether, and hydrofluoric acid. The alkaline metal cleaning chemicals segment held the second-largest market share as these products are used to remove organic impurities such as oil, grease, soil, algae, microbes, and denatured protein residue from metal surfaces.

On the basis of metal type, the global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into steel, aluminum, copper and alloys, titanium, cast iron, and others. The steel segment held the largest share of the metal cleaning chemicals market, by type, in 2017 due to the large-scale use of steel in various end-use industries. This market is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into industrial and household. The industrial segment has further been divided into metal tools, metal equipment and heavy machinery, reactors and tanks, metal chips and sheets, and others. The industrial application segment dominated the overall metal cleaning chemicals market in 2017 due to large-scale consumption and expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period

On the basis of end-use industry, the global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into automotive and aerospace, electrical and electronics, manufacturing, and home care. The manufacturing industry segment has been further divided into chemicals, healthcare, food & beverage, oil & gas, and others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the global metal cleaning chemicals market in 2017. This can be attributed to the need to maintain the performance efficiency of metal products such as equipment and heavy machinery, reactors and tanks, and metal tools, among others. The manufacturing end-use industry segment is expected to remain the largest consumer of metal cleaning chemicals during the forecast.

Regional Analysis

The global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for metal cleaning chemicals during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. Increased product demand is expected in the Middle East & Africa, while the Latin American market is likely to witness moderate growth during the review period.

