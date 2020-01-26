METAL CLEANING CHEMICALS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2021

Metal cleaning chemicals are known washing or degreasing agents of metal parts. These chemicals eliminate external matter from solid substrates, without leaving scratches or dents on the surface. Metal parts and equipment must be degreased and cleaned to prevent damage and improve operational efficiency. Metal cleaning chemicals primarily contain emulsifiers, surfactants, solvents, diluents, hydrotropes, and anionic agents. Soy methyl esters, isoparaffin, mineral spirit, and dibasic esters are some of the metal cleaning chemicals.

The analysts forecast the global metal cleaning chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global metal cleaning chemicals market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Eastman

• The Dow Chemical Company

• The Chemours Company

• Stepan Company

Other prominent vendors

• Hubbard-Hall

• Houghton International

• ICL Performance Products

• Modern Chemical

• PCC Chemax

• Quaker Chemical Corporation

Market driver

• Increase in metal consumption and rising demand by end-user industries

Market challenge

• Environmental and government regulations

Market trend

• Introduction of bio-based metal cleaning chemical products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market segmentation analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY METAL TYPE

• Segmentation by metal type

• Comparison by metal type

• Steel – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Aluminum – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by metal type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Aqueous – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Solvent – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by type

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of bio-based metal cleaning chemical products

• Focus on reducing water consumption for metal cleaning

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitor landscape

• Key vendors in global metal cleaning chemicals market

• Other prominent vendors

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Eastman

• The Dow Chemical Company

• The Chemours Company

• Stepan Company

………..CONTINUED

