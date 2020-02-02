Metal Cleaners Market 2021: Top Key Players 3M Company, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Metal cleaners are used to remove dirt, oil, grease, stains, corrosion oxides, rust particulates, scale and stencil marks. Phosphates and phosphoric acids are used in preparation of acid and alkaline cleaners. Alkaline cleaners are effective for removing solid soils, fatty soils, oils and grease among others. Alkaline cleaners consist of surfactants, water and builders. Acid cleaners are used for removing lime, scale, smut and milkstone among others. Acid cleaners are combination of acids and salts along with detergents and wetting agent.

The market for metal cleaners was mainly driven by huge demand from manufacturing industry. Metal cleaners are used in various end-user industries such as industrial, automotive, aerospace, residential, medical and healthcare equipments and other applications. Metal cleaners are used in these end-users to clean and protect the surfaces from particulates and oil & grease marks. However, health issues and regulations can be major restraint for the metal cleaners market. The growing market for green metal cleaners is likely to be major opportunity for the market.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in metal cleaners market. The demand is high due to huge demand from automotive and industrial sector. The growing manufacturer activities in China, India, Japan and South Korea are likely to be major boost for the metal cleaner market. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. The market for metal cleaners is growing form residential and aerospace sector in this region. Europe had the third-largest market share for metal cleaners and is anticipated to show steady demand in upcoming years. The Rest of the World market, especially the Middle East and North Africa region are likely to fastest growing market for metal cleaners in next few years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the metal cleaners market are 3M Company, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel, ICL Performance Materials, Lubrizol and The Dow Chemical Company among others.

