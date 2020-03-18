Metal Bonding Adhesives Market 2019 by Company | Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H. B. Fuller, The 3M Company Forecast 2023

Global metal bonding adhesives market research report- information by type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, acrylic, other), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Equipment, and Consumer Appliances) – forecast till 2023

Market Definition:

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market are the high performance joining materials used to attach two metal substrates together. Metal bonding adhesives are used instead of conventional fasteners and welds used in automotive and industrial equipment industries.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the global metal bonding adhesives market are Some of the prominent players operating in the global metal bonding adhesives market are Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H. B. Fuller, The 3M Company, Sika AG, The Dow DuPont Inc., Arkema S.A., Solvay SA, Lord Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global metal bonding adhesives market is segregated based on resin and application. On the basis of resin type, the market is further categorized into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Epoxy is the largest adhesive type used in end-use industries. Epoxy adhesives are the widely used resins, owing to high durability, mechanical strength, and temperature resistivity. Epoxy resins are commercially also known as Crash Durable Adhesives

(CDA), due to their high crash resistant. Epoxy adhesives is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Epoxy based metal bonding adhesives are followed by acrylic which is growing at faster rate due to the continuous product development by manufacturers.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into architectural, automotive, wood, industrial, and others. Among these, the automotive & transportation segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Numerous applications in automotive industry and growing automotive production across the globe is having positive impact on the metal bonding adhesives demand in automotive & transportation industry. Automotive & transportation industry is followed by industrial equipment in terms of consumption. Industrial applications, including ultracentrifuge rotors, machinery base plates, cooling water pumps, reaction injecting molding machines, cooling water pumps, and industrial pumps. Other application include, medical application. In medical industry, metal bonding adhesives are mainly used in needle bonding and X-ray and imaging equipment.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, global metal bonding adhesives market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Automotive production in Asia Pacific region is growing as the fastest rate. This is creating additional demand for the metal bonding adhesives manufacturers. Among these markets, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market, owing to the increasing automotive production in China and India. More specifically, production of passenger cars is increasing at a rapid space in the region. With 21 million passenger cars produced in 2015, China is the largest passenger car vehicles producer in the region.

North American market is witnessing constant growth, owing to stable investment in the U.S. construction industry. Additionally, automotive production in the region is constantly restructuring to its previous growth rate. Growing construction and infrastructure spending in Europe region is fueling metal bonding adhesives demand in the industrial equipment application.

Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest growing region, after Asia Pacific. This growth is attributed to the increasing manufacturing activities in the region

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audiences:

High temperature coatings manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of high temperature coatings

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

