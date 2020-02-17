Metal Biocides Market Potential Growth, Size and Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players (BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company, Noble Biomaterials Inc. & Clariant)

The global metal biocides market is expected to growth during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the rapid growth of key industries such as paints and coatings, medical and textiles. Based on type, silver based metal biocide is expected to be the largest growing market segment during the forecast period.

Metal biocides inhibit the microbial activities and their effectiveness varies with the concentration and duration of exposure. Metal biocides are produced in liquid and powder forms of various concentration. Metal biocides market find applications in various end-use industries such as agriculture, waste water treatment, pharmaceutical and personal care.

The key trend observed in the global metal biocides market is the growing demand from the shipping industries to curb the growth of fouling organisms on the military vessels.

The key trend observed in the global metal biocides market is the growing demand from the shipping industries to curb the growth of fouling organisms on the military vessels.

According to the Biocides Directive (98/8/EC), biocidal products are those that are intended to destroy, render harmless, prevent the action of, or otherwise exert a controlling effect on any harmful organism by chemical or biological means.

Stringent government regulations regarding the production and consumption of metal biocides may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global metal biocides market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Clariant AG, SANITIZED AG, Troy Corporation, SteriTouch Ltd, and Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.

