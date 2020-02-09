Metal Biocides Market – Implementing New Growth Strategies 2025

Global Metal Biocides Market: Snapshot

Microorganisms or chemical substances that suppress the growth of harmful organisms which can affect the health of humans and animals are called biocides. The action of biocides can either be biological or chemical. Biocides include surface disinfectants, pesticides, skin disinfectants, and anti-fouling products. Thus, there are four main groups of biocidal products, based on their use. They are as follows: pest control, preservatives, general biocidal, disinfectants, and other biocidal products.

As the water discharged from heavy industries is polluted and contains heavy metals, it is unfit for consumption. Since microorganisms thrive in polluted water, this water cannot be used for drinking or be put to any other use. Metal biocides are thus being added to water for its treatment. They are also added to condensers and compressors to kill the bacteria.

The growing demand for clean and treated water is one of the prime factors behind the growth of the global metal biocides market. Water is being used by the agricultural sector, energy sector, and industrial sector. Also, water is needed for steam generation, as raw material for solvent processing, and in heating and cooling systems. The population is increasing and with it the requirement for water for various purposes. Thus, biocides are expected in high demand in the coming years.

The global biocides market is led by global suppliers. Small and medium scale players in the market are developing biocides in small formulations and selling at competitive prices. This is intensifying the competition level of the global metal biocides market.

Global Metal Biocides Market: Overview

The exponential growth of the shipping industry holds promise for the metal biocides market. The use of self-polishing coatings, which typically contain an ecodegradable biocide, has addressed issues pertaining to the growth of large fouling organisms on the frame of large commercial and military vessels.

The research report presents an in-depth analysis of trends, opportunities, and market size estimates of the global metal biocides market for the 2017-2025 period. The report strategically studies the market segments and their influence on the growth trends and growth prospects of the global metal biocides market between 2017 and 2025.

Global Metal Biocides Market: Drivers and Restraints

The incessant growth of major end use industries of metal biocides such as paints and coatings, water treatment, and medical is driving the growth of the global metal biocides market. The use of metal biocides in coatings for commercial vessels is favoring the growth of the metal biocides market considerably. The self-polishing coatings typically contain an ecodegradable biocide, which is slowly but continuously released from the coating and is toxic to foulants during the ablation process.

Global Metal Biocides Market: Market Segmentation

The global metal biocides market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the metal biocides market can be segmented into silver, zinc, copper and alloys, and others. Amongst these, the silver-based metal biocide is the leading segment in the market. This is mainly due to the eco-friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable nature of silver-based metal biocide. Despite its high cost, the silver-based metal biocide is extensively used in the healthcare industry owing to its unsurpassed safety, high thermal stability, effectiveness, and approval by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The end use segments of the global metal biocides market are mainly paints and coatings, textile, wood preservation, medical, pesticides, foods and beverages, and others. The medical sector is the largest end-user of the metal biocides market in terms of revenue. However, the paints and coatings segment is anticipated to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for metal biocides in marine antifouling agents, household paints, and varnishes due to their effectiveness in hampering the growth of fungi and algae on applied paint and coating.

Global Metal Biocides Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal biocides market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America is the leading regional market for metal biocides as it is home to some of the leading market players. The increasing demand for metal biocides in food and beverages and medical in the U.S. is fuelling the growth of the metal biocides market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions key companies that operate in the global metal biocides market, namely BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Clariant AG, SANITIZED AG, Troy Corporation, SteriTouch Ltd, and Renaissance Chemicals Ltd. Each of the companies is profiled for their distinguishing business attributes of product portfolio and specification, recent developments, and SWOTs.

