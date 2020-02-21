METAKAOLIN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Summary
Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.
Global Metakaolin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF
Imerys
I-Minerals
SCR-Sibelco
Thiele Kaolin
Burgess
Poraver
Advanced Cement Technologies
KERAMOST
Arciresa
Metacaulim
Yukun Minine
MMK
Jinyu Kaolin Chemical
Jinyang Kaolin
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
＜2μm
2~10μm
10~20μm
＞20μm
By End-User / Application
Infrastructure Works
Commercial, Industrial and Residential Buildings
Artifacts
Others
