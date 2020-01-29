Metagenomics Market Greater Revenue Share by 2018 to 2026

Metagenomics is the study of collective genomes of the members of a microbial community. It includes cloning and analyzing the genomes without culturing the organisms in the community. It involves study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples. It is the shotgun sequencing to DNA, obtained directly from an environmental sample. Metagenomics sequence is used to diagnose infectious diseases more rapidly with a more sensitive approach. Metagenomics is a major source of new antibiotics medicines, such as, Turbomycin A and Turbomycin B. Metagenomics provides an unlimited resource for the development of novel genes, natural products, enzymes, bioactive compounds, and bioprocesses that substantially impact industrial and biotechnological applications.

Rise in expansion of metagenomics applications, declining expenses of sequencing, development in biotechnology and bioinformatics techniques, and advancements related to DNA sequencing are driving the global metagenomics market. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding genetic disorders among people is boosting the growth of the global metagenomics market. For instance, in April 2018, Illumina, Inc. collaborated with WeGene (China’s leading personal genomics company). Together, they have established a leading human genome database in Asia which consists of more than 100,000 pieces of data obtained from consumers till date, and expecting to collect around 10,000 data per month in this year. This is anticipated to be a major breakthrough in metagenomics and bioinformatics field in the years to come. Major players acquired new companies and also invested significantly in R&D for identification of new antibiotics, enzymes, and bioactive compounds, seeking better opportunities to grow in the current global metagenomics market. However, high cost associated with metagenomics and shortage of skilled professionals are some of the factors anticipated to impact the global metagenomics market adversely in the next few years.

The global metagenomics market can be segmented based on product, technology, application, and region. In terms of product, the metagenomics market can be classified into instrument & software and consumable. The consumable segment held the major share of the market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the metagenomics market during the forecast period. The instrument & software segment is expected to grow significantly in the near future owing to evolution and advancements in software related to metagenomics. On the basis of technology, the global metagenomics market can be segmented into sequencing and bioinformatics. The sequencing segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to introduction of novel bioinformatics solutions, significant improvement in sequencing technology, and the availability of a large number of complementary technologies useful for DNA sequencing. Based on application, the global metagenomics market can be divided into environmental, human health, and others. The environmental segment held the major share of the metagenomics market in 2017. Environmental applications include biofuel, crop growth and fertilization, cleaning of oil spills, and others. Rise in research activities conducted for establishing relationship between microbe and human diseases or health is boosting the growth of human health segment.

In terms of region, the global metagenomics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global metagenomics market in 2017 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Increase in implementing DNA sequencing across metagenomic applications and adoption of novel technologies for DNA sequencing are the drivers of the metagenomics market in the region. The metagenomics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to continuous development in bioinformatics infrastructure in the emerging countries in the region, such as, China and India. Affordable health care and research are the other key factors contributing to the growth of metagenomics market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global metagenomics market include QIAGEN, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Enterome SA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Luminex Corporation, Danaher, Oxford Gene Technology, Inc., IntegraGen Genomics, and Biocartis NV.

