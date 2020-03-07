Metadata Management Solutions Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Metadata Management Solutions Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Metadata management is about an organization’s management of its data and information assets. Metadata describes the various facets of an information asset that can improve its usability throughout its life cycle. Enterprise metadata management (EMM) encompasses the roles, responsibilities, processes, organization and technology necessary to ensure that the metadata across the enterprise adds value to that enterprise’s data. EMM is different to metadata management, which only operates at the level of a single program, project or initiative; EMM works across all. The market for metadata management solutions comprises vendors that include one or many metadata management capabilities such as • Metadata repositories • Business glossary • Data lineage • Impact analysis • Rules management • Semantic • Metadata ingestion and translation.

In 2018, the global Metadata Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Metadata Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metadata Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Collibra

Informatica

Alation

IBM

Alex Solutions

Smartlogic

ASG

Data Advantage Group

Erwin

Datum

Adaptive International

Infogix

Oracle

Global IDs

Cambridge Semantics

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652701-global-metadata-management-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metadata Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metadata Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3652701-global-metadata-management-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metadata Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metadata Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Financial

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metadata Management Solutions Market Size

2.2 Metadata Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Metadata Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metadata Management Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Metadata Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Metadata Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metadata Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metadata Management Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Metadata Management Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Metadata Management Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Metadata Management Solutions Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Collibra

12.2.1 Collibra Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Collibra Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Collibra Recent Development

12.3 Informatica

12.3.1 Informatica Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Informatica Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Informatica Recent Development

12.4 Alation

12.4.1 Alation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Alation Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alation Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Alex Solutions

12.6.1 Alex Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Alex Solutions Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alex Solutions Recent Development

12.7 Smartlogic

12.7.1 Smartlogic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Smartlogic Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Smartlogic Recent Development

12.8 ASG

12.8.1 ASG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 ASG Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 ASG Recent Development

12.9 Data Advantage Group

12.9.1 Data Advantage Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Data Advantage Group Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Data Advantage Group Recent Development

12.10 Erwin

12.10.1 Erwin Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Metadata Management Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Erwin Revenue in Metadata Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Erwin Recent Development

12.11 Datum

12.12 Adaptive International

12.13 Infogix

12.14 Oracle

12.15 Global IDs

12.16 Cambridge Semantics

12.17 Simplity

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349