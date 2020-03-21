Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market Revenue, Shares, Demand, Trend, Analysis and Forecasts To 2023

Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market – Competitive Insights

Prominent players in the global metabolic biomarker testing market are Human Metabolome Technologies Inc. (Japan), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), LECO Corporation (U.S.), and Metabolon Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5613

Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market – Overview

The metabolic biomarker testing market is moving ahead at a rapid speed owing to its prolific use in the healthcare sector. As most healthcare professionals look forward to validating their diagnosis with a diagnostic test, they rely on metabolic biomarker tests. The process in such analysis involves profiling, identification, quantification, and interpretation. By doing so, it quantifies metabolites in a biological system and declares results accordingly. The global metabolic biomarker testing market can expect a prominent 11% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2023). The market, at present, is relying heavily on the growing demand for personalized medicine which requires accurate diagnosis. Among the other factors, toxicology technologies growth can be seen as a catalyst for the metabolic biomarker testing market. Government funding for research and development is also on the rise which can squarely impact the metabolic biomarker testing market.

Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market – Segmental Analysis

The global metabolic biomarker testing market can be segmented by techniques, indications, application, and end-user.

Technique-wise, the global metabolic biomarker testing market includes separation techniques and detection techniques. The separation techniques segment comprises liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary chromatography. Further, the liquid chromatography segment includes high-performance liquid chromatography and ultra-performance liquid chromatography. Detection techniques encompass mass spectrometry, multivariate analysis, and spectroscopy. Spectroscopy includes nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy.

Indication-wise, the global metabolic biomarker testing market can be segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others.

Application-wise, the global metabolic biomarker testing market includes drug discovery or drug assessment, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, functional genomics, and others.

Based on the end-users, the global metabolic biomarker testing market comprises pharma & biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare it/big data companies, clinical laboratories, and others.

Industry Updates:

In June 2018, Nightingale Health announced that it would analyze the biomarker profiles of 500,000 blood samples from UK Biobank. Nightingale Health is a Finnish company known globally for developing an internationally recognized blood biomarker technology to study chronic diseases.

In September 2018, researchers from Investigators at the UC Davis MIND Institute and NeuroPointDX declared that they had detected a group of blood metabolite which can help in the diagnosing children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Browse Complete 108 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 121 Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metabolic-biomarker-testing-market-5613

Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market – Regional Insights

Geographical analysis of the metabolic biomarker testing market leads to namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Americas has the upper hand in the global market due to applications of NGS procedures. The U.S. has the lead. Various public and private institutions are funding research and development projects for metabolic biomarker testing which is opening up avenues for the market expansion. At the same time, the superior healthcare sector is providing much thrust to the regional market.

Europe’s market is banking largely on the presence of the several market titans. The region has similar features like that of the Americas which can amply boost the market. The APAC region can expect significant growth as many of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are eyeing for an expansion plan in the region which can spur the growth of the metabolic biomarker market.

The MEA market is getting affected by the poor economic condition of many of the nations in this area. In addition, the lack of knowledge in the healthcare sector is becoming a threat to the regional market. But investments made by various countries can ensure better prospect for the market.

Major TOC for “Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023”

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

TOC CONTINUED……!

Enquire for Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5613

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]