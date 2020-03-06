Messaging Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Messaging Security market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has uncovered various essential factors regarding the growth of the global messaging security market and hence predicts that the global messaging security market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 owing to the need for security concerns in a profound and more advanced manner.

Messaging security, like the name suggests, is a process of providing encryption to the messages by organizations as messing security. The goal is to secure all the messages that are distributed to the consumers for various purpose, is done securely.

The global messaging security market is foreseen to grow at a considerable pace over the assessment period as the mobile operators, across the globe, are facing excessive rivalry as new aspirants are merging into messaging security market. The entire process is set as a program that helps various operators to tackle messages from their messaging service. Moreover, the goal of messaging security is adopted for developing safe and secure network against security threats across SMS, Emails, MMS or RCS/SIP (IP Messages). The messaging security’s purpose is also to restrict unwanted messages to block images and other spams.

Major Key Players:

McAfee LLC (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

Proofpoint Inc. (U.S.),

Forcepoint (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Sophos Ltd. (U.K.),

Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.),

F-Secure Corporation (Finland)

According to MRFR, The Messaging Security Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 6 Billion by 2023, at 16% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry News

March 2018 – Sikur, a Brazilian Information technology and cyber security company, launched SIKURPhone that is equipped with crypto wallet. It can store digital currencies like bit coin, Ethereum and many more. The company claims that the phone is capable of handling hacks and is hack proof.

July 2013: McAfee acquired Stonesoft, a Finland-based security firm. It helped McAfee improve its next generation firewall technology for its customers.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of messaging security appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of messaging security are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products

Regional Analysis

North America, due to the presence of global players in the United States and owing to leading technology advancements hold the largest market share and is continuously propelling the messaging security market to achieve higher CAGR in the future. Whereas, Europe holds the second largest market position and the Asia Pacific has emerged to be the fastest growing market due to the high presence of IT and healthcare sector in China and Japan as well as India. These countries have a growing economy, hence boosting the messaging security market in Asia-Pacific region tremendously.

Segments:

Messaging security market for segment on the basis of component, type, mode of communication and vertical.

Messaging Security Market by Component:

By Solutions

Content Filtering

Web Filtering

Email Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Information Protection And Control

Anti-Spam/Anti-Malware

By Service

Professional Mode Of Communication

Managed Mode Of Communication

Messaging Security Market by Type:

Message Confidentiality

Message And System Integrity

Message Authentication

Cryptographically Signed Certificate

E-Commerce Authentication

Third Party Authentication

Messaging Security Market by Mode of Communication:

Email

Instant Messaging

Messaging Security Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Messaging Security Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare And Life science

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Automotive And Manufacturing

Others

