Messaging Platform Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.

Due to the proliferation of mobile device users, messaging platforms have become a necessity for performing business and activities.

In 2018, the global Messaging Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atmail

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Zimbra

IceWarp

Ipswitch

Rockliffe

Openwave Messaging

Novell

Open-Xchange

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Messaging Platforms

Messaging Platforms for Service Providers

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620380-global-messaging-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Messaging Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Enterprise Messaging Platforms

1.4.3 Messaging Platforms for Service Providers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Messaging Platform Market Size

2.2 Messaging Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Messaging Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Messaging Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Messaging Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Messaging Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Messaging Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Messaging Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Atmail

12.1.1 Atmail Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Atmail Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Atmail Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 Zimbra

12.5.1 Zimbra Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Zimbra Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zimbra Recent Development

12.6 IceWarp

12.6.1 IceWarp Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.6.4 IceWarp Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IceWarp Recent Development

12.7 Ipswitch

12.7.1 Ipswitch Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Ipswitch Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ipswitch Recent Development

12.8 Rockliffe

12.8.1 Rockliffe Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.8.4 Rockliffe Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rockliffe Recent Development

12.9 Openwave Messaging

12.9.1 Openwave Messaging Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Openwave Messaging Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Openwave Messaging Recent Development

12.10 Novell

12.10.1 Novell Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Messaging Platform Introduction

12.10.4 Novell Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Novell Recent Development

12.11 Open-Xchange

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3620380-global-messaging-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3620380-global-messaging-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/messaging-platform-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2025/464297

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 464297