MESSAGING PLATFORM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.

Due to the proliferation of mobile device users, messaging platforms have become a necessity for performing business and activities.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Messaging Platform will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Messaging Platform market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Messaging Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Enterprise Messaging Platforms

Messaging Platforms for Service Providers

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Atmail

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Zimbra

IceWarp

Ipswitch

Rockliffe

Openwave Messaging

Novell

Open-Xchange

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Messaging Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Messaging Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Messaging Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Messaging Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Messaging Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Messaging Platform Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Messaging Platform Segment by Type

2.2.1 Enterprise Messaging Platforms

2.2.2 Messaging Platforms for Service Providers

2.3 Messaging Platform Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Messaging Platform Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Messaging Platform Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Messaging Platform by Players

3.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Messaging Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Messaging Platform by Regions

4.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Atmail

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Atmail Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Atmail News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft News

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.4.3 Oracle Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Oracle News

11.5 Zimbra

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.5.3 Zimbra Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Zimbra News

11.6 IceWarp

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.6.3 IceWarp Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IceWarp News

11.7 Ipswitch

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.7.3 Ipswitch Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ipswitch News

11.8 Rockliffe

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.8.3 Rockliffe Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Rockliffe News

11.9 Openwave Messaging

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Messaging Platform Product Offered

11.9.3 Openwave Messaging Messaging Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Openwave Messaging News

……Continued

