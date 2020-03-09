Mercury (I) Sulphate Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2027

Mercury (I) sulphate, also known as dimercury sulphate or mercurous sulphate, is a metallic salt of sulphuric acid. The chemical formula of mercury (I) sulphate is Hg 2 SO 4 and its IUPAC name is mercury(1+);sulphate . The metallic compound, mercury (I) sulphate is a white, pale yellow or beige powder, obtained by replacing the hydrogen atoms with mercury (I).

Sulphate compounds are generally esters or salts of sulphuric acid and is formed by replacing one hydrogen or both the hydrogen atoms with the respective metal in sulphuric acid. In mercury(I) sulphate, both thehydrogen atoms are replaced with mercury to form this metallic salt of sulphuric acid. Mercury(I) sulphateis used for the production of batteries. It has a large number of industrial applications such as, for fluid bearing and fluid clutches that require a heavy liquid,it is also a good option to be used as an electrode, which can work at high temperature i.e. above 100 °C with silver sulphate. The endothermic decomposition at high temperature, which occurs between 300 to 500 °C makes it a good option for standard cell applications. Mercury (I) sulphate can be prepared through many methods such as, by electrochemical oxidation of mercury in dilute sulphuric acid,by heating gently and dissolving mercury in sulphuric acid or by adding mercurous nitrate to sulphuric acid or by precipitation from a solution of mercury 1 nitrate with sodium sulphate solution or sulphuric acid. Mercury (I) sulphate is an organometallic compound that is soluble in organic solution and less soluble in water i.e. about a gram in a litre of water. Its metallic ions can be dispersed using suspended or coated nanoparticles and deposited using evaporation materials and sputtering targets and can be used in fuel cells and solar cells. However, Mercury (I) sulphate is highly toxic in nature and may cause death if inhaled, swallowed or absorbed by skin.

Mercury (I) Sulphate Market:Market Dynamics

The substantial growth of energy storing devices in consumer electronics and automotive end user segments promotes the mercury (I) sulphate market growth. As it is an energy efficient solution, which can even work at high temperature, the demand is expected to rise in the forecast period. Another factor which can act as a driver for the mercury (I) sulphatemarket is the growth of automotive, medical and consumer electronics segment.

However, mercury (I) sulphateis toxic to aquatic organisms as well as humans. It is not environment friendly and it should be used with all the necessary safety measures and disposed efficiently or it could affect the ecosystem. The initiatives taken by governments and federal agencies to produce green chemicals and clean tech solutions may act as a restraint to mercury (I) sulphate market.

Mercury (I) Sulphate Market:Market Segmentation

Segmentation of mercury (I) sulphate market can be doneon the basis of end-use industry as follows; Consumer electronics Medical and health care industry Automotive industry Telecom Industry

Segmentation of mercury (I) sulphate market can be doneon the basis of application as follows; Solar cell Fuel cell Standard cell



Mercury (I) Sulphate Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds a major share of the global mercury (I) sulphate market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America accounts for a high share owing to the robust growth in the solar cell and medical devices consumer sectors in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific holds a significant share due to the rapid industrialization in many major countries in the region, such as China and India. Also, increased demand for Mercury (I) sulphate in this region from end user industries such as automotive and consumer electronics will bolster the market growth.

Mercury (I) Sulphate Market: Market Participants

