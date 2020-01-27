Menstrual Cups Market: Driven by increasing awareness among woman about the existing products used during menstruation

Menstrual cup is a female hygiene product which prevents the menstrual fluid (uterine lining and blood) from leaking into clothes. It is inserted into vagina of a female during menstruation period. The cups are generally made up of flexible silicone which is of good medical grade and scientifically approved for usage inside the body. The cup contains no harmful chemical, additives or absorbency gels in it. It is bell shaped and a stem at its top. The stem facilitates insertion and removal of a cup inside vagina easily and the bell-shaped cup is sealed around the cervix.

Depending on the amount of flow, the cup is detached, emptied and cleaned, and then reinserted every 4 to 24 hours. Tampons and pads absorb the menstrual fluid however, the menstrual cups collect menstrual fluid. The overall cost for a cup is considerably less as compared to disposable pads or tampons as one cup is reusable till five years or more. An average woman uses around 11,000 pads or tampons in her lifetime. The waste produced and the related packaging end up in the toilets or dumped in landfill. Menstrual cups are promoted more as eco-friendly and reasonable than tampons and pads.

Menstrual cup, a next generation female hygiene product is designed after receiving feedbacks regarding sanitary napkins and tampons from number of women across the world. The menstrual cup helps in easy travel during menstruation cycle. Menstrual cup is the good option for an upgrade from pads and tampons. Female athletes prefer to use the menstrual cups during the menstruation cycle. It allows a female to perform normal duties easily and hassle free even during the menstruation cycle. It does not interfere in the normal working and cleaning process in your body. It is easy to use, hygienic, safe, cost effective and fully compatible with one’s life style.

The growth of the menstrual cups market is fueled by the factors such as need of eco-friendly, safe, comfortable, clean, effective, and cost effective products as an alternative to a pads or tampons. Increasing awareness amongst woman about the existing products used during menstruation, menstrual cups of different sizes and shapes, rising number of awareness campaigns conducted by women communities, manufacturers, educational institutes are some of the factors which contribute to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, menstrual cups are available at various prices ranging from low to high and provide complete protection from leaks. There are some restraining factors for the menstrual cups market such as conservative societies in some of the countries have low level of acceptance of menstrual cups which could hinder the market growth. Awareness about safety and sanitary protections, ease of use of menstrual cups in emerging countries is expected to provide good growth opportunities to the menstrual cups market.

The menstrual cups market is segmented based on product, and region. Based on product, the menstrual cups market is segmented into disposable cups and reusable cups. Based on the region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America and Europe menstrual cups market is expected to expand over the next few years.

Key players operating in the global menstrual cups market include Diva International Inc., Lunette, The Keeper, Inc, VCup, Mooncup Ltd, Anigan, MeLuna, YUUKI, SckoonCup, LADYCUP, FemyCycle, and so on. Key players are adding accessories in their current products to remain competitive in the market. The companies are offering accessories such as hand sanitizer pen, soap strip, coin tissues and also the menstrual cups are offered in different colors to attract customers.