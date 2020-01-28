Mens Toiletries Market to Reflect Steady Growth During 2015-2021

Men’s Toiletries are personal hygiene and cleansing products such as shaving creams and razors, aftershaves, cologne, hair styling gel, mouth wash/tongue scrapper and skin care products. Growing consciousness about enhancing their looks and how can they become more presentable by maintaining personal cleanliness among men is expected to fuel the market growth.

Global Men’s Toiletries market is expected to show significant growth with a single digit CAGR from 2015 to 2021. There is a significant growth in the demand of Men’s Toiletries due to the growth in number of men’s parlor, customized products and awareness among men about different available products and their impact on them.

The key drivers of this market are increasing disposable income, growth of corporate, extensive advertising etc. There are many psychological factors such as (status symbol, unique personality and long lasting impression) that encourage regular and increased usage of various toiletries products by men. The factor restraining the market is lack of the product knowledge.

Companies are investing greatly on this niche segment, since there is a shift in the consumer behavior regarding this category. Teenagers and youth are their target segment for value products and to cater premium segment, companies are providing even novel options that fulfills one’s physiological and esteem needs.

The Men’s Toiletries market is segmented by product type as Aftershaves & Colognes, Men’s Disposable Razors and Blades, Post shave cosmetics and Pre shaves cosmetics. The market can also be segmented on the basis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (MENA and Latin America).

Some of the key players of Mens Toiletries market are Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal, Brave Soldier and Baxter of California.