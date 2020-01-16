Men’s Toiletries Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Men’s Toiletries Industry
This report studies the global market size of Men’s Toiletries in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Men’s Toiletries in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Men’s Toiletries market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Men’s Toiletries are personal hygiene and cleansing products such as shaving creams and razors, aftershaves, cologne, hair styling gel, mouth wash/tongue scrapper and skin care products.
Growing consciousness about enhancing their looks and how can they become more presentable by maintaining personal cleanliness among men is expected to fuel the market growth.
In 2017, the global Men’s Toiletries market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men’s Toiletries market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Men’s Toiletries include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Men’s Toiletries include
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Beiersdorf
L’Oreal
Koninklijke Philips
Johnson & Johnson
Colgate-Palmolive
Edgewell Personal Care
Brave Soldier
Baxter of California
Market Size Split by Type
Deodorants
Hair Care Products
Skin Care Products
Bath and Shower Products
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Salon/Grooming Clubs
Drug Stores
E-commerce/Online
Independent Retail Outlets
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Men’s Toiletries market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Men’s Toiletries market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Men’s Toiletries manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Men’s Toiletries with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Men’s Toiletries submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Men’s Toiletries Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Men’s Toiletries Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Deodorants
1.4.3 Hair Care Products
1.4.4 Skin Care Products
1.4.5 Bath and Shower Products
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Men’s Toiletries Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket
1.5.3 Salon/Grooming Clubs
1.5.4 Drug Stores
1.5.5 E-commerce/Online
1.5.6 Independent Retail Outlets
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Men’s Toiletries Market Size
2.1.1 Global Men’s Toiletries Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Men’s Toiletries Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Men’s Toiletries Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Men’s Toiletries Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Men’s Toiletries Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Men’s Toiletries Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Men’s Toiletries Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Men’s Toiletries Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Men’s Toiletries Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Men’s Toiletries Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Men’s Toiletries Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Men’s Toiletries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Men’s Toiletries Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Men’s Toiletries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Men’s Toiletries Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Men’s Toiletries Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Men’s Toiletries Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Men’s Toiletries Sales by Type
4.2 Global Men’s Toiletries Revenue by Type
4.3 Men’s Toiletries Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Men’s Toiletries Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Men’s Toiletries by Countries
6.1.1 North America Men’s Toiletries Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Men’s Toiletries Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Men’s Toiletries by Type
6.3 North America Men’s Toiletries by Application
6.4 North America Men’s Toiletries by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Unilever
11.1.1 Unilever Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.1.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Procter & Gamble
11.2.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.2.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Beiersdorf
11.3.1 Beiersdorf Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.3.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 L’Oreal
11.4.1 L’Oreal Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.4.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Koninklijke Philips
11.5.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.5.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Johnson & Johnson
11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.6.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Colgate-Palmolive
11.7.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.7.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Edgewell Personal Care
11.8.1 Edgewell Personal Care Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.8.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Brave Soldier
11.9.1 Brave Soldier Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.9.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Baxter of California
11.10.1 Baxter of California Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Toiletries
11.10.4 Men’s Toiletries Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
