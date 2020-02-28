Men’s Toiletries Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Men’s Toiletries Industry

This report studies the global market size of Men’s Toiletries in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Men’s Toiletries in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Men’s Toiletries market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Men’s Toiletries are personal hygiene and cleansing products such as shaving creams and razors, aftershaves, cologne, hair styling gel, mouth wash/tongue scrapper and skin care products.

Growing consciousness about enhancing their looks and how can they become more presentable by maintaining personal cleanliness among men is expected to fuel the market growth.

In 2017, the global Men’s Toiletries market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men’s Toiletries market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Men’s Toiletries include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Men’s Toiletries include

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

L’Oreal

Koninklijke Philips

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive

Edgewell Personal Care

Brave Soldier

Baxter of California

Market Size Split by Type

Deodorants

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Bath and Shower Products

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Salon/Grooming Clubs

Drug Stores

E-commerce/Online

Independent Retail Outlets

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Men’s Toiletries market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Men’s Toiletries market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Men’s Toiletries manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Men’s Toiletries with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Men’s Toiletries submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

