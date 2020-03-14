Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027

Meningococcal disease is a severe infection of meninges, the thin layers of tissue covering brain and spinal cord, caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. This bacteria can also cause bloodstream infections (septicemia). Bacterial meningitis is severe because of rapid onset and a significant risk of death associated with infection. Infection of Neisseria meningitidis may also result in mental retardation, deafness and epilepsy. 12 strains of N. meningitidis have been identified, 6 of which (A, B, C, W, X and Y) are capable enough to cause epidemics. Meningococcal septicaemia is a rare but fatal form of meningococcal disease characterized by a haemorrhagic rash and rapid circulatory collapse. Rigid neck, high fever, sensitivity to light, dilemma, headaches and vomiting are most common symptoms of meningococcal disease. The highest rate of disease is found across 26 countries of sub-Saharan Africa known as the extended meningitis belt. The disease can be treated by a number of antibiotics and vaccines are also available for the prevention of disease.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), teenagers and young adults are most vulnerable to get meningitis.

Meningococcal disease treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global Meningococcal disease treatment market is rising incidences of meningococcal diseases in developing nations especially African and Asian countries. Governmental organisations and NGOs as well have contributed in terms of financial grants, exporting vaccines and medicines and conducting mass vaccination programmes as well towards diseases prevention in African and Asian countries. Developed countries are also contributing significantly in terms of innovative products. North America and European nations are leading as far as the research and development is concerned. Poverty, illiteracy, lack of awareness and insufficient efforts by governments to reform healthcare services in developing countries are impeding the market growth.

Meningococcal disease treatment Market: Segmentation

Global Meningococcal disease treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of types of therapies, Route of Administration, distribution channels and region.

Based on types of therapies, the global Meningococcal disease treatment Market is segmented into:

Antibiotics

Penicillin

Ampicillin

Chloramphenicol

Ceftriaxone

Vaccines

Bivalent (groups A and C)

Trivalent (groups A, C and W)

Tetravalent (groups A, C, Y and W)

Based on the route of Administration, the global Meningococcal disease treatment Market is segmented into:

Injectable

Oral

Based on the distribution channels, the global Meningococcal disease treatment Market is segmented into:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Mass Vaccination Programmes

Meningococcal disease treatment Market: Overview

Global Meningococcal disease treatment market is highly fragmented with the presence of multiple players. Vaccines for the prevention of the disease are developed and manufactured by a few multi-national players such as Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and Novartis AG while antibiotics for the treatment of disease are manufactured by both domestic and international players. Generic versions are easily available worldwide. Meningococcal disease is endemic in China and India and have been under-recognized. According to the Global Meningococcal Initiative (GMI), serogroup A disease is most dominant in low-income countries such as India and the Philippines, while serogroups C is the major causative agent inTaiwan, Japan, and Korea. China has observed a mixed epidemiology of A, B, C, and W serogroups. The incidence of meningococcal disease in Latin American countries differs from less than 0.1 cases per 100,000 in Mexico to two cases per 100,000 in Brazil.

Meningococcal disease treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Meningococcal disease treatment Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asian and African countries are the largest meningococcal disease treatment Market because of prevalence of a huge population in need for treatment and prevention of the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the region of sub-Saharan Africa ranging from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east involving 26 countries, known as the extended meningitis belt, has the highest rates of the disease. The market in North America and the European countries is stable because of limited numbers of infections owing to better healthcare services, better environment and continuous efforts of governments to eradicate such devastating diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rates of meningococcal disease have been declining in the United States since the late 1990s and have reduced to just 375 total cases of meningococcal disease in 2015 representing incidence rate of 0.18 cases per 100,000 persons.

Meningococcal disease treatment Market: Key Players

The key players in the global Meningococcal disease treatment Market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Sandoz International GmbH, Kent Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Stravencon Limited and Athlone Laboratories.