Memory Foam Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products.

China and USA are the biggest production areas, with about 54.02% and 27.13% market share separately in 2016. While USA and Europe are still the biggest consumption areas in 2016. There is a big price difference in developed and developing countries which cannot be ignored, in USA and Europe, average sales price of a Memory Foam Mattress is around 950 USD/Unit, while in China the average sales price is only 200 USD/Unit. Under current market status, the price of raw materials may keep rising in a few years, bring a forecast price rising trend in 2017-2022.

The market is relatively concentrated. Three types of players are exist in this market：OEM, ODM and OBM. Key brands in this market are Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta Simmons, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding and some others. There are also many big OEM manufactures like Carpenter, Recticel, Foamex, ZINUS and etc.

The market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period and there may be more new entrants and product models. The ability of memory foam mattress to provide comfortable sleep is a major factor, which is driving the demand for these mattresses. Residential users are the major end-users. With the recovery in the economy and the increase in disposable income, there is growing demand for memory foam mattress.

The global Memory Foam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Memory Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Memory Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tempur Sealy

Mlily

Serta

Simmons

Sleemon

Sinomax

Corsicana Bedding

Kingsdown

Restonic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Above 30 cm

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Memory Foam Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Memory Foam

1.2 Memory Foam Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Memory Foam Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Below 10 cm

1.2.3 10-30 cm

1.2.4 Above 30 cm

1.3 Memory Foam Segment by Application

1.3.1 Memory Foam Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3 Global Memory Foam Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Memory Foam Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Memory Foam Market Size

1.4.1 Global Memory Foam Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Memory Foam Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Memory Foam Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Memory Foam Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Memory Foam Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Memory Foam Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Memory Foam Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Memory Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Memory Foam Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Memory Foam Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Memory Foam Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Memory Foam Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Memory Foam Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Memory Foam Production

3.4.1 North America Memory Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Memory Foam Production

3.5.1 Europe Memory Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Memory Foam Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Memory Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Memory Foam Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Memory Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Memory Foam Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Memory Foam Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Memory Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Memory Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Memory Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Memory Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Memory Foam Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Memory Foam Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Memory Foam Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Memory Foam Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Memory Foam Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Memory Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Memory Foam Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Memory Foam Business

7.1 Tempur Sealy

7.1.1 Tempur Sealy Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Tempur Sealy Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mlily

7.2.1 Mlily Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mlily Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Serta

7.3.1 Serta Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Serta Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Simmons

7.4.1 Simmons Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Simmons Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sleemon

7.5.1 Sleemon Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sleemon Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sinomax

7.6.1 Sinomax Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sinomax Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Corsicana Bedding

7.7.1 Corsicana Bedding Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Corsicana Bedding Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kingsdown

7.8.1 Kingsdown Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kingsdown Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Restonic

7.9.1 Restonic Memory Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Memory Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Restonic Memory Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

