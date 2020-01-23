Membrane Filters Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025

Membrane filters have become a highly important separation technology since the last decade. Advantages of membrane filter technology over conventional separation technologies are, in the former, chemicals are not added to the workflow, it consumes less energy, and operates in an organized way. There are two factors that determine the effectiveness of membrane filters; selectivity and productivity. Selectivity is denoted by retention or separation factor, while productivity by flux. Both are membrane-dependent. Membrane filter processes are used in water, wastewater, and process water treatment and food & beverage, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. These processes are also used for separation in chemical, petrochemical, and other manufacturing industries. Large investments and well-established infrastructure have boosted the demand for membrane filters in emerging markets. The global membrane filters market was valued at US$ 28,134.4 Mn in 2016. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Rising demand for public utility water in Asian and African countries tends to increase the number of wastewater treatment plants in the affected areas. This, in return, increases the demand for membrane filters to purify water for drinking and domestic use. Also, increasing use of membrane filters in petrochemicals and oil & gas industries in Europe and the Middle East and their extensive use in the transportation industry are the major factors driving the membrane filters market in these regions.

The global membrane filters market has been segmented based on technology, application, and material type. In terms of technology, the market has further been divided into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. Based on application, the membrane filters market has been classified into environmental, food & beverages, health care, and others. The environmental application segment has further been categorized into water & wastewater treatment, desalination, public utility water treatment/reuse, and others. The food & beverages application segment has further been bifurcated into dairy processing, beverage processing, food processing, others. The health care application segment has further been categorized into drug delivery and biotherapeutics/biopharmaceuticals, molecular diagnostic and molecular biology, laboratory filtration, detection, separation and analysis, and protection from medical gases. The others sub-segment comprises major industrial applications, such as, membrane section holding electrical & electronics (E&E), oil & gas, automotive & appliances, aerospace & aviation, and petrochemical & power plants. Based on material, the membrane fibers market has been segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose-based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Perceive the Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46170

In terms of region, the global membrane filters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific. Demand for membrane filters in Europe is dominated by the municipal sector, followed by industries. Additionally, growing shift from chemical to physical treatments is projected to further drive the market in the region. Organizations in Europe, such as, the European Desalination Society (EDS) and the European Membrane House (EMH) promote the use of membrane filters in universities, companies, research institutes, and government agencies. The membrane filters market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to continuous development in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The region is witnessing an exponential growth in water treatment technologies due to its large population base, increasing health care awareness, rapid urbanization, and rising government expenditure on public welfare. In North America, the U.S. is one of the leading markets for membrane filters owing to its large population and industrial expansion in the field of life sciences and chemicals. Government regulations, such as, the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) for water and wastewater are expected to drive the overall membrane filters market in the U.S.

Major manufacturers have a well-established distribution channel spread across the world. Increase in the number of regional players, especially in the emerging markets of Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the membrane filters market in these regions during the forecast period. Technological advancement, new product launches, and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive the global membrane filters market during the forecast period. Governments and municipal authorities are becoming aware of the effect of environmental degradation on the economy and are taking steps to resolve it. Technologies, such as reverse osmosis, offer several benefits over most of the existing water purification techniques, such as, high filtration efficiency and reduced operational area.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46170