Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast – 2027

Melatonin is a hormone which is found naturally in the body. Melatonin is used as a medicine which is synthetically made in a laboratory to treat sleep-related disorders. Melatonin sleep supplements are used to treat sleep disorders (especially insomnia). Melatonin sleep supplements are safe if taken in low doses for the short term and long term uses. The side effects caused by melatonin sleep supplements are sleepiness, vivid dreams, morning grogginess, low body temperature and others. Melatonin sleep supplements main function in the body is to regulate sleep-wake cycles. More melatonin is produced during the darkness which prepares the body for sleep. Melatonin production is decreased during the light which prepares the body for being awake. Light at night blocks the production of melatonin. In adults, melatonin sleep supplement is usually taken in doses from 0.2 mg to 20.0 mg, depending upon the purpose for its use. The right dose varies generally from one person to another.

According to a nationwide survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, melatonin sleep aids are growing in popularity, with 3 million Americans using them in 2012. According to the National Sleep Foundation’s (NSF) Sleep in America Polls, 87% of adults deal with sleep issues throughout their week and 60% have sleep issues every night/almost every other night.

Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market: Drivers and Restraints

Need for more appropriate methods for sleep disorders management is of prime importance in today’s healthcare needs and thus is expected to be the prime factor driving growth of global melatonin sleep supplements market. Increasing awareness regarding the serious problems related with insomnia and increasing stress levels and anxiety among the population are the key factors which are responsible for the growth of the global melatonin sleep supplements market. In addition, lack of work-life balance, and adverse environmental conditions will increase the demand for melatonin sleep supplements. However, rise in adoption of alternative treatment options and lack of awareness regarding insomnia treatment are the factors that are expected to deter the growth of the global melatonin sleep supplements market.

Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global melatonin sleep supplements market has been segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on application, global melatonin sleep supplements market is segmented as below:

Insomnia

Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS)

Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD)

Others

Based on distribution channel, global melatonin sleep supplements market is segmented as below:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market: Overview

Melatonin plays a very important role in natural sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin sleep supplements are helpful in treating sleep disorders. The less common side effects which might occur due to melatonin sleep supplements side effects include mild tremor, short-lasting feelings of depression, mild anxiety, irritability, abdominal cramps, confusion or disorientation, reduced alertness, and abnormally low blood pressure (hypotension). Melatonin sleep supplements are generally known as sleep aid and are cure for insomnia sleep disorder. Based on the distribution channel, the global melatonin sleep supplements market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies is expected to holds the maximum share in the global melatonin sleep supplements market.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, nearly 1.3 million American adults reported taking melatonin in February, 2015.

Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global Melatonin sleep supplements market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate global melatonin sleep supplements market over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of insomnia. Europe and Asia Pacific melatonin sleep supplements is expected to experience delayed growth due to less freely availability of melatonin sleep supplements to end users.

Melatonin Sleep Supplements Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global melatonin sleep supplements market include Matsun Nutrition, Ion Labs Inc., Robinson Pharma, Inc., Natrol LLC., Advanta Supplements, and others. Presence of several vendors in the melatonin sleep supplements market is resulting in an intense competition due to the wide product portfolio and geographical presence.