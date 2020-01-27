Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size and Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2023

Report Titled on: Medium Voltage Switchgear – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

Overview of Medium Voltage Switchgear Market : Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market accounted for $20.69 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $38.92 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

One of the major factors expected to fuel the demand for medium voltage switchgear market is growing demand for electrification coupled with implementation of smart grid technology in developing countries in the near-term years. However, absence of appropriate electrification in industries has been hampering the use of switchgears and other advanced equipment, which need electricity.

Medium Voltage Switchgear market competition by top manufacturers

Schneider Electric SE

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric and B. Braun Melsungen



Target Audience of Medium Voltage Switchgear Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market:

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Medium voltage switchgear requires advanced and efficient current transmission and distribution networks for superior performance. It ranges from 3kV to 40Kv. By region, Asia Pacific commanded the global medium voltage switchgear market in 2016 in terms of both revenue and volume, and is expected to sustain its dominance in the future too.

Launch of smart grid initiatives by various governments in this region, together with the massive investment for enhancing power transmission and distribution systems, is the principal factor behind this regionâs supremacy in the global medium voltage switchgear market. Moreover, emerging nations such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are expected to have increased demand for Medium Voltage Switchgear.

On the basis of the end users/applications and product type

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market 2017 Forecast to 2023 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market report offers following key points:

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Market share analysis of the top industry players .

. Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Trends( Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities , and recommendation s ).

, and recommendation ). Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

based on the market estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Medium Voltage Switchgear market.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments .

. Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

