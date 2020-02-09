Medium Voltage Switchgear Market – Growing Interest for Electrification Activities Demands Growth

Switchgears are switching devices that are specially designed to regulate, control, and protect various types of power generation, distribution, and transmission equipment. It is also used to provide protection to different electric motor control systems installed across various end user segments. In electric power systems, switchgears are a combination of circuit breakers or fuses and disconnect switches.

The purpose of switchgears is to de-energize the equipment and allow maintenance work to be done and clear downstream faults. Medium voltage switchgears ranges from 3kV to 40 kV. The global medium voltage switchgear market is anticipated to experience steady growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to rapid electrification and advent of smart grid technology across the world.

For the purpose of providing an in-depth and exhaustive analysis of the medium voltage switchgear market across the globe, the market has been segmented on the basis of voltage, insulation, and end user. Based on different voltage ratings of medium voltage switchgear available in the market, the market has been classified into 3kV – 5kV, 6kV – 15kV, 17kV – 27kV and 28kV – 40kV.

In addition, depending on the insulating medium, the global medium voltage switchgear market has been categorized into air insulated switchgear, gas insulated switchgear, and others. The others segment includes switchgears whose insulation is based on solid and oil.

In 2016, among the different voltage ratings of medium voltage switchgear available in the market, the 6kV – 15kV switchgear segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue generation (USD billion). On the other hand, the 3kV – 5kV switchgear segment is expected to exhibit the most promising growth rate during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume.

The demand for 3kV to 5 kV switchgears is anticipated to increase at an exponential rate in the coming years owing to its increasing usage in electrification in commercial, residential, and other real estate projects across the globe.