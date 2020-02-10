Medium Voltage Switchgear Market – Applications, Types, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Renewal of age old electricity transmission and distribution networks across different parts of the world is one of the key factor anticipated to trigger the demand for different categories of medium voltage switchgears during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Medium voltage switchgears require advanced and efficient current transmission and distribution networks for better performance.

Old and obsolete transmission and distribution networks have become a concern for better functioning of medium voltage switchgears across various commercial and residential sectors. In addition, concerns regarding greenhouse gas emission of CO 2 , SF 6 insulation medium of gas insulated switchgears have increased in developed countries. Concerns regarding greenhouse gas emission of old transmission and distribution networks have also triggered the demand for renewal of existing systems or installation of new medium voltage switchgear assembly.

Owing to all these factors, demand for newer and efficient transmission and distribution networks are set to accelerate the demand of medium voltage switchgear during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, rapid growth of construction sector and industrial infrastructure in developing nations of India, China and Indonesia among others owing to the rising spending on housing, airport development and ports, roads, railways and water supply is also expected to boost the demand of medium voltage switchgears in the coming years.

The medium voltage switchgear market is subject to the worldwide development in reception of electrical energy division gadgets in a region and is hence determined fundamentally by the growing interest for electrification activities in developing nations.

The predominance of Asia Pacific in the worldwide medium voltage switchgear market is based mainly on the immense interest for new electrification assignments in developing nations where development of urban foundation has turned into a best need as of late. The developing spotlight of a few governments on provincial charge is additionally liable to profit the medium voltage switchgear market in the upcoming times.