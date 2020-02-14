Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medium Voltage Power Cable Market: Increasing Demand and Future Potential 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Medium Voltage Power Cable is for power transmission and distribution in the 1-35KV voltage circuit in IEC standards. For the UK and South Africa standards, the voltage is about 3.8/6.6-19/33 KV.

The Medium Voltage Power Cable industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, Medium Voltage Power Cable has expanded capacity and production. Global production of Medium Voltage Power Cable is from about 820 K Km in 2010 to 930 K Km in 2015. For the manufacturers, General Cable is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America still have relatively large demand of the Medium Voltage Power Cable. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America have increasing demand of the products.

Manufacturing technology of Medium Voltage Power Cable is relatively mature. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for submarine power transportation is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development.The Medium Voltage Power Cable market was valued at 18100 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 18800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medium Voltage Power Cable.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Cable

Prysmian Group

Leoni

Sumitomo Electric

Nexans

LS Cable Group

Caledonian

Ducab

Kapis Group

NKT

Southwire

Hengtong Cable

Jiangnan Group

Zhongchao

Wanma Group

Sun Cable

Orient Cable

Hangzhou Cable

NAN

Wanda Group

Medium Voltage Power Cable Breakdown Data by Type

Copper

Aluminum

Aluminum alloy

Medium Voltage Power Cable Breakdown Data by Application

Overhead Type

Underground Type

Submarine Type

Industry Type

Medium Voltage Power Cable Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Medium Voltage Power Cable Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

