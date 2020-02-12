Medium Voltage Motor Control Centre Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

An MCC is an integrated system, which accommodates motor starters, drives and contactors that are assembled together and are connected through common source power busbars. MCCs are primarily used to control, distribute power, and protect electrical motors in industries. An MCC with a voltage of more than 1,000 V is considered as a medium voltage MCC.
The analysts forecast the global medium voltage motor control centre market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medium voltage motor control centre market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Medium Voltage Motor Control Centre Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Eaton
• General Electric
• Rockwell Automation
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
Market driver
• Ability of medium voltage MCC to address arc flash
Market challenge
• Medium voltage MCC requires proper cooling systems for efficient performance
Market trend
• Growing need for IoT-enabled MCC
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Intelligent medium voltage MCC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Conventional medium voltage MCC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Metal and mining industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Utilities industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Chemicals and petrochemicals industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing need for IoT-enabled MCC
• Advances in protective devices in MCC
• Improvement in physical structure of intelligent MCC
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• ABB
• Eaton
• General Electric
• Rockwell Automation
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
Continued….
