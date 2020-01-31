WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Medicinal Mushroom Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023”.

Medicinal Mushroom Industry 2019

Description:-

The medicinal mushroom is an eatable mushroom variant which has different health advantages associated with it. It is ordinarily utilized in the preparation of different cuisines of East Asia. The high dietary benefit, as well as the health benefits related to the medicinal mushroom, is expanding its application in pharmaceutical industry. With constant demand, the Global medicinal mushroom market is anticipated to reach 7,246,936 tons at a CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Different immunological and anti-cancer growth properties of the consumption of medicinal mushroom have pulled in light of a legitimate concern for some pharmaceutical organizations, which are seeing medicinal mushroom as a rich source of biomedical molecules. In addition, expanding ubiquity of medicinal mushroom in beauty care products is adding fuel to the development of the medicinal mushroom market. High utilization of medicinal mushroom in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China is affecting the market development for a couple of years now.

Market Segmentation

The global medicinal mushroom market is segmented on the basis of its type, category, function, and regional demand. Based on its type, the shiitake mushroom holds the largest market share followed by the reishi segment. Based on its category section, the fresh medicinal mushroom dominates the global medicinal mushroom market. Again, on the basis of its function, the antioxidant section dominates the market with the highest share.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global medicinal mushroom market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players in the global medicinal mushroom market include prominent companies like Bonduelle SA (France), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd. (India), Monaghan Mushrooms (England), The Mushroom Company (U.S.), Delftree Mushroom Company (U.S.), Modern Mushroom Farms (U.S.), Banken Champignons (the Netherlands), Scelta Mushrooms BV (the Netherlands), Hughes Mushrooms (U.K), Weikfield (India), among others.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.1.1 Medicinal Mushroom

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

2.5.1 Global Medicinal Mushroom Market, By Type

2.5.2 Global Medicinal Mushroom Market, By Form

2.5.3 Global Medicinal Mushroom Market, By Function

2.5.4 Global Medicinal Mushroom, By Region

2.6 Research Process

2.7 Primary Research

2.8 Secondary Research

2.9 Forecast Model

2.1 Global Medicinal Mushroom Market: Market Mapping & Research Methodology

2.11 Market Overview: Global Medicinal Mushroom Market

2.12 Industry Trends and Market Environment: Global Medicinal Mushroom Market

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 High nutritional and medicinal value

3.2.2 Increasing applications in other foods

3.2.3 Diverse application in cosmetics

3.3 Restraint

3.3.1 Low shelf life of the product

3.3.2 Environmental constraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Rising demand for exotic mushrooms

3.4.2 Improvisation in cultivation and extraction techniques

3.5 Challenges

3.5.1 Frequent incidents of pest infestations

3.6 Mega Trends

3.6.1 Trade (Import-export) Analysis

3.6.1.1 Specialty Mushroom Export Analysis

3.6.1.2 Specialty Mushroom Import Analysis

3.7 Macroeconomic indicators analysis

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces

4.4.1 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis: Medicinal Mushroom Market

4.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global Medicinal Mushroom Market By Type

5.1 Global Medicinal Mushroom Market by Type

5.1.1 Shiitake

5.1.2 Reishi

5.1.3 Maitake

5.1.4 Chaga

5.1.5 Cordyceps

5.1.6 Turkey Tail

5.1.7 Other Types

Continued……

