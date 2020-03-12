MEDICINAL CANNABIS MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

The Report Contains Current Scenario of The Medicinal Cannabis Industry And Encompasses Discussion Various Prime Factors Related To Markets Such As Growth, Drive, Various Patterns, Size, Share, Segmentation, Trends, Opportunities, Demand And Control.

Medicinal cannabis is cannabis and cannabinoids that are prescribed by physicians for their patients. Medicinal cannabis is moderate that it helps in chronic pain and muscle spasms.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medicinal Cannabis market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medicinal Cannabis business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medicinal Cannabis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medicinal Cannabis value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Research Centers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3958673-global-medicinal-cannabis-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GreenWich

Abbvie

Insys Therapeutics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Aphria

Manitoba Harvest

Phytokann

Botanical Genetics

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medicinal Cannabis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medicinal Cannabis market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medicinal Cannabis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medicinal Cannabis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Medicinal Cannabis Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Medicinal Cannabis Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medicinal Cannabis Segment by Type

2.2.1 Oral Medications

2.2.2 Topical Medications

2.3 Medicinal Cannabis Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Medicinal Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Medicinal Cannabis Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Medicinal Cannabis Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Medical Research Centers

2.5 Medicinal Cannabis Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Medicinal Cannabis Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Medicinal Cannabis Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Medicinal Cannabis by Players

3.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Medicinal Cannabis Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Medicinal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Medicinal Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Medicinal Cannabis Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Medicinal Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Medicinal Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Medicinal Cannabis Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 GreenWich

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.1.3 GreenWich Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 GreenWich News

12.2 Abbvie

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.2.3 Abbvie Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Abbvie News

12.3 Insys Therapeutics

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.3.3 Insys Therapeutics Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Insys Therapeutics News

12.4 Valeant Pharmaceuticals

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.4.3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals News

12.5 Tilray

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.5.3 Tilray Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Tilray News

12.6 Corbus Pharmaceuticals

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.6.3 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Corbus Pharmaceuticals News

12.7 Aphria

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.7.3 Aphria Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Aphria News

12.8 Manitoba Harvest

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Medicinal Cannabis Product Offered

12.8.3 Manitoba Harvest Medicinal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Manitoba Harvest News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3958673-global-medicinal-cannabis-market-growth-2019-2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com