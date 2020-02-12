Medical Tubing Packaging Market – Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026

The global medical tubing packaging market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past, owing to greater demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, globally. The medical tubing packaging market stood at US$ 4,119.2 Mn in 2017, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018 – 2026. The medical tubing packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,208.8 Mn, by the end of the forecast period.

Medical tubing packaging is a category of healthcare packaging which refers to tubing that meets certain medical standards, and can be used for a variety of medical and pharmaceutical applications. The manufacturing process for medical tubing packaging must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). Performance of medical tubing packaging depends largely on the type of material being used, which in turn depends on the application.

For instance, silicone tubing is considered as one of the finest and most efficient, due to the high resistance of Silicone to extreme temperature changes. However, silicone tubing is not recommended for implantable/in-body applications or in treatments which require continuous steaming.

The production of medical tubing packaging might be hampered by more manufacturers opting for manual assembly of medical tubing. Automated machinery have to be specially calibrated to account for changes in the wind radius of the tubing. According to TMR, many manufacturers may refrain from adopting automated equipment as the return on investment is less satisfactory.

Key market participants have been eyeing mergers and acquisitions to enhance capabilities and production capacity. This also aids companies in leveraging the expertise of acquired companies to enhance their product and services portfolio. The acquisitions by Tekni-Plex, Inc. and Resonetics, LLC have been pointed as good examples for the same. Growth in healthcare expenditure, especially in growing economies of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to facilitate growth of the Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging market.

Key players which have been profiled in the report include – Nordson Corporation, Raumedic AG, Duke Extrusion, MicroLumen, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, FBK Medical Tubing, Inc. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., AlkorDraka Group, Kent Elastomer Products, Inc., Sunlite Plastics, Inc., Polyzen, Inc., and Optinova Group. Apart from these, key medical tubing packaging material suppliers such as PolyOne Corp.