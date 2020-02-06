MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Medical Transcription Market 2018

Medical transcription is the process in which the data received in audio formats are converted to text. The purpose of the process is to record data for improved comprehension and communication between doctors, or from the doctor to concerned party, and conservation of document for future reference.

The analysts forecast the Global Medical Transcription Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the medical transcription market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from medical transcription.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, global medical transcription market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Acusis

• Global Medical Transcription

• iMedX

• nThrive

• Nuance Communications

• One Equity Partners (MModal)

Market driver

• Rising chronic diseases and aging population

Market challenge

• Requirement of intense training

Market trend

• Emergence of voice recognition technologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Hospitals

• Physician groups and clinics

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Acusis

• Global Medical Transcription

• iMedX

• nThrive

• Nuance Communications

• One Equity Partners (MModal)

Continued…..

