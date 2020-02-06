MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Medical Transcription Market 2018
Medical transcription is the process in which the data received in audio formats are converted to text. The purpose of the process is to record data for improved comprehension and communication between doctors, or from the doctor to concerned party, and conservation of document for future reference.
The analysts forecast the Global Medical Transcription Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the medical transcription market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from medical transcription.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3249204-global-medical-transcription-market-2018-2022
The report, global medical transcription market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Acusis
• Global Medical Transcription
• iMedX
• nThrive
• Nuance Communications
• One Equity Partners (MModal)
Market driver
• Rising chronic diseases and aging population
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Requirement of intense training
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emergence of voice recognition technologies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3249204-global-medical-transcription-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Hospitals
• Physician groups and clinics
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Acusis
• Global Medical Transcription
• iMedX
• nThrive
• Nuance Communications
• One Equity Partners (MModal)
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com