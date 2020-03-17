Medical Transcription 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

In 2018, the global Medical Transcription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Transcription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Transcription development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mmodal

Nuance Communications

Transcend Services

Acusis

iMedX Information Services

MTBC

nThrive

Medi-Script Plus

Outsource2india

TransPerfect

VIVA Transcription

Medscribe

Pacific Solutions

Same Day transcriptions

DoctorDocs

World Wide Dictation

Athreon

BVS Transtech

Excel Transcriptions

GMT

LC Transcription Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

