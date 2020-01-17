MEDICAL TOURISM 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Medical Tourism market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Tourism market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pantai Holdings Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

IJN Health Institute

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Tropicana Medical Centre

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Application 1

Application 2

Table of Content:

Global Medical Tourism Market Research Report 2018

1 Medical Tourism Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Tourism

1.2 Medical Tourism Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Medical Tourism Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Medical Tourism Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Cardio Internal Medicine

1.2.3 Cardiothoracic Surgery

1.2.5 Oncology

1.2.6 Fertility Treatments

1.2.7 Orthopedic Treatment

Other

1.3 Global Medical Tourism Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Tourism Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Global Medical Tourism Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Medical Tourism Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Medical Tourism (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Medical Tourism Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Medical Tourism Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Medical Tourism Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Pantai Holdings Berhad

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Pantai Holdings Berhad Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 KPJ Healthcare Berhad

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Dentalpro

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Dentalpro Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Prince Court Medical Centre

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Prince Court Medical Centre Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Island Hospital

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Island Hospital Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 IJN Health Institute

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 IJN Health Institute Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Mahkota Medical Centre

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Mahkota Medical Centre Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sunway Medical Centre

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sunway Medical Centre Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 LohGuanLye Specialists Centre Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Tropicana Medical Centre

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Medical Tourism Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Tropicana Medical Centre Medical Tourism Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

