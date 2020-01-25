Medical Tapes Market 2019-2025 Major Key Players: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel and More

Medical Tapes Market

Medical tape, also known as surgical tape, is a type of adhesive tape used in medicine and first aid to secure bandages or transparent dressings onto a wound. Medical tape is designed to firmly fasten onto skin, wound dressings, and latent layers of tape, too, but without damaging skin during removal.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/322063

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Udaipur Surgicals, Medline Medical, Hartmann, Molnlycke, BSN, DYNAREX, McKesson, DUKAL, Winner Medical, PiaoAn Group, HaiNuo, 3L Medical, Nanfang Medical, Qiaopai Medical, 3H Medical, Huazhou PSA, Longer, Shandong Cheerain Medical, and More

For industry structure analysis, the medical tapes industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top six producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production country of medical tapes, also the whole industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of medical tapes per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material nonwoven and plastics varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the medical tapes price would keep decreasing for at least the following 3 years.

The global Medical Tapes market is valued at 14100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Tapes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Market size by Product

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others

Market size by End User

Fixation

Would Dressing

Others

Get Discount on this report @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/322063

Global Medical Tapes Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Medical Tapes Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Medical Tapes

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Medical Tapes Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/322063/Medical-Tapes-Market

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Medical Tapes market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

Contact Us

Jay Matthews

Direct: +1 513 549-591481 (U.S.)

+44 203 318 2853 (U.K.)

Email: [email protected]