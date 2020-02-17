Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities, Demand and Future Prospects

Medical Tapes are used as a medicine and first aid to hold a bandage or other dressing onto a wound. These tapes are designed to hold firmly to skin, dressing materials, and underlying layers of the skin (due to the presence of adhesive), without damaging the skin, and allow air to pass through them and reach the skin. Some breathable tapes such as Kinesiology Tape, and other elastic bandages with adhesives, are made of cotton. Surgical tape is often white because it contains zinc oxide, which is added to prevent infections. The global medical tapes and medical bandages market, is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries and growth in aging population. Medical bandages are generally used to support a medical device such as dressing or splint or to restrict the movement of any part of the body. Some of the other medical tapes used include micropore paper tape, trans-pore polyethylene tape and zinc oxide tape.

The rise in the number of surgeries performed, rapid growth in geriatric population and rising cases of chronic wounds are the factors driving the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market, during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) report on the global aging population, the population of people aged 60 years or above is growing at a high rate. The number of people aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 56.0 % globally, i.e. from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion by 2030, and is projected to more than double its size of 2015, to reach 2.1 billion by 2050.Additionally, according to the World Bank, 30,537 surgeries were performed per 100,000 population, in the U.S., in 2012. Similarly, in 2015, number of surgical procedures performed in Australia was 28,907, per 100,000 population. According to a publication by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around 266.2 to 359.5 million surgeries were performed, globally, in 2012.

Many key players in the medical tapes and bandages market are focusing on introducing differentiated products, such as tapes for sports professionals, and skin sensitive tapes to retain a larger market share. Adoption of newer marketing strategies by medical tapes and medical bandages manufacturers to attract a young population with the introduction of skin tone medical tapes, is also gaining importance. These factors have created various opportunities for the players in the medical tapes and bandages market.

Increase in silicon technology use, simplified tape purchasing for specific application, increasing Medical Adhesive-Related Skin Injuries (MARSI) are some of the key trends for the global medical tapes and bandages market.

North America was the largest market for medical tapes and bandages in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the rise in geriatric and high diabetes prone population.

Some of the other key players operating in the medical tapes and bandages market are Beiersdorf AG, Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC), Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, BSN Medical GmbH (A Part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)) and Derma Sciences, Inc. (Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation).

