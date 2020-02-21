MEDICAL ROBOTICS AND COMPUTER – ASSISTED SURGERY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Industry

MRCAS equipment is defined as computer- or microprocessor-enabled devices and accessories that are physically situated in the operating room and directly assist the surgeon in planning and carrying out surgical procedures.

The growth of this market was majorly attributed to the shifting trends from wheelchair to robotic rehabilitation therapy, growing focus on hospital infrastructure improvisation, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Likewise, the use of hospital and pharmacy robotics have led to cost-cutting in hospital expenditure and reduction in cases of hospital-acquired infection, which further supplements the adoption of hospital and pharmacy automation robots.

North America is anticipated to remain the highest revenue-generating region, owing to widespread adoption of surgical robotics along with the non-invasive robotic radio surgical solutions.

The growth of medical robotics and computer assisted surgery market in Europe is primarily characterized by the increase in geriatric & amputee population, high incidence of chronic diseases, and growing investment on hospital infrastructure. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced robotic solutions for several health conditions, and increase in disposable income.

The global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intuitive Surgical

Ethicon

Think Surgical

Hansen Medical

Stryker

Renishaw

Transenterix

Mazor Robotics

Hologic

Smith＆Nephew

Aurishealth

Medrobotics

Titan Medical

Restoration Robotics

Virtualincision

Medtech

TransEnterix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surgical Robotics

Rehabilitation Robotics

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotics

Segment by Application

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedic

Neurology

General surgeries

