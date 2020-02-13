Medical Robotic Systems Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 25,738.8 Mn by 2025

Medical Robotic Systems Market – Overview

This report on medical robotic systems market studies the current as well as future prospects of the global market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in manufacture, commercialization, and new entrants planning to enter the medical robotic systems market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global medical robotic systems market with respect to the leading market segments based on product type and country/sub-region.

The global medical robotic systems market is divided into two segments: product type and region. Based on product type, the market is further divided into sub-segments surgical robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robotic systems, emergency response robotic systems, prosthetics/exoskeletons, assistive and rehabilitation systems, and non-medical robotics in hospitals. Surgical robots is further segmented into orthopedic robotic systems, neurosurgery robotic systems, general laparoscopy robotic systems, and steerable robotic catheters. The non-medical robotics in hospitals segment is categorized into telemedicine robots, cart transportation robots, and robotic hospital pharmacies.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year and 2015 as the historical year.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the medical robotic systems market and are likely to influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition across different regions. The competitive scenario among various market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global medical robotic systems market.

Based on country/sub-region, the global medical robotic systems market has been segmented into 17 major country/sub-region: the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the World. The market size and forecast for each of these countries/sub-region has been provided for the period between 2015 and 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis of key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical robotic systems market.

Major players operating in the global medical robotic systems market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical Inc., Aethon, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., and Stryker, Medtech.

