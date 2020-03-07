Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2023 Forecasts

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Industry

New Study On “2019-2023 Medical Radiation Shielding Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Medical radiation shielding products are mainly meant to safeguard human interface from exposure from harmful radiation. Ionizing radiation is mainly used in various industries and for the medical diagnostic procedure, which can damage to living tissue at the microscopic level when comes in physical contact. Radiation shielding product allows managing and controlling exposures to ionizing radiation so that deterministic effects can be prevented. Medical radiation shielding products can effectively stop gamma rays and x-rays. Lead is used as a radiation protection component in various applications ranging from x-ray imaging and PET rooms to nuclear reactors. Factors motivating the growth of this market include the increase in demand for medical diagnostic equipment and advancement in diagnostic imaging technology. The high cost of MRI system and stringent regulations on a key component such as lead may restrict the growth of this market. However, increasing number of hospitals and clinical laboratory equipped with various imaging equipment such as radiology and MIR is expected to offer enormous opportunity for medical radiation shielding market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672120-global-medical-radiation-shielding-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Geographically Medical radiation shielding market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and rest of the world. North America region represents considerably the largest market for medical radiation shielding in terms of its uses and revenue generation attributed to increasing use of radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment of various disease. Further, APAC is expected to have the highest CAGR due to increasing government initiative in improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities as well as increasing demand for safe imaging procedure. India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have been significantly contributing to the growth of medical radiation shielding market. Europe is expected show considerable market owing to the rising demand for advanced medical devices and radiation protection products which enable in both patients and medical professionals during the diagnosis of life-threatening disease.

The global players in the medical radiation shielding market include A & S shielding, Alimed, Nelco Inc., Biodex Medical System, Marshield Custom Radiation Shielding Products. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D which made them progress over the past several years in producing better displays. Continuous improvement on medical radiation shielding sensors helps the market player to offers high-value products at low-cost. In September 2017, Nelco came into strategic partnership with Oncology System Ltd. to expand their radiation-therapy and diagnostic-imaging markets in the UK and Ireland.

Research methodology

The market study of global medical radiation shielding market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic public databases such as WHO, HealthManagement.org, American Society of Radiologic Technologists and so on.

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for Medical radiation shielding manufacturers, component manufacturer, investment companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating with delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global Medical radiation shielding market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Medical radiation shielding market research and analysis, by solution

2. Global Medical radiation shielding market research and analysis, by product

3. Global Medical radiation shielding market research and analysis, by the end user

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global medical radiation shielding market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical radiation shielding market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global medical radiation shielding market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. A&L SHIELDING

2. ALIMED

3. AMRAY MEDICAL

4. BIODEX MEDICAL SYSTEMS

5. BROWN’S MEDICAL IMAGING

6. ETS-LINDGREN

7. GAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

8. GLOBAL PARTNERS IN SHIELDING, INC.

9. GLOBE COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS LTD.

10. MARSHIELD CUSTOM RADIATION SHIELDING PRODUCTS

11. NELCO, INC.

12. PROTECH MEDICAL LLC

13. PULSE MEDICAL INC.

14. RAY BAR ENGINEERING CORP.

15. SCANFLEX MEDICAL AB

16. ULTRARAY MEDICAL

17. UNIVERSAL MEDICALS INC.

18. VERITAS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS LLC

19. VON GAHLEN

20. LITE TECH, INC. (XENOLITE)

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672120-global-medical-radiation-shielding-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. EXPANSION OF MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY ACROSS GLOBE

3.1.2. RISING SAFETY AWARENESS REGARDING EFFECTS OF RADIATION-PRONE ENVIRONMENTS

3.1.3. RISE IN USAGE OF RADIATION THERAPY FOR DIAGNOSTIC TREATMENT

3.1.4. GROWING INCIDENCE OF CANCER DISEASE

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF MIR SYSTEM.

3.2.2. STRINGENT REGULATIONS ON RADIATION SHIELDING COMPONENTS SUCH AS LEAD

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. IMPROVING HEALTHCARE & MEDICAL FACILITIES IN DEVELOPING NATION.

3.3.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN MEDICAL IMAGING

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL MEDICAL RADIATION SHIELDING MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1.1. RADIATION THERAPY SHIELDING

4.1.2. DIAGNOSTIC SHIELDING

4.2. GLOBAL MEDICAL RADIATION SHIELDING MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

4.2.1. APRON & BLANKETS

4.2.2. LEAD SHEET

4.2.3. PLATE & BRICKS

4.2.4. BLOCK & ROOM

4.2.5. CURTAIN

4.2.6. SHIELD & BOOTHS

4.2.7. LEAD ACRYLIC

4.2.8. OTHERS

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349