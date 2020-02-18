Medical News : Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures

The market growth will be driven by various factors such as growing medical device industry and healthcare expenditure, rising awareness for preventive maintenance, and regulatory requirement for medical equipment maintenance.

Owing to the better service quality of OEMs, they are expected to garner a higher growth in the medical equipment maintenance market, during the forecast period, than ISOs, and in-house maintenance. Private-sector organizations are expected to register a faster growth during the forecast period than public-sector organizations, on account of growing private-sector healthcare industry and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure including instalment and maintenance of medical equipment.

According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in 2015, U.S. health care spending reached $3.2 trillion, or $9,990 per person. The growth in total health care spending in 2015 was driven by stronger growth in spending for private health insurance, hospital care, physician and clinical services. In 2015, the overall share of the U.S. economy devoted to health care spending was 17.8% in 2015, up from 17.4% in 2014. Spending for hospital care increased by 5.6% to $1.0 trillion in 2015 compared to 4.6% growth in 2014. The advancement in medical device technology is also supporting the growth of medical devices market, leading to growth in the medical equipment maintenance market.

Some of the other key players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aramark Corporation, TBS Group S.p.A., Hitachi Ltd., Agfa Gevaert, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA.

