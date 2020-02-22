Medical Lasers Market, Demand, Cost Structure Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand of medical lasers from cosmetic industry, rise in the aging population, growing technological advancements and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Based on products offered, the medical lasers market is categorized as solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. Diode laser systems are expected to witness fastest growth in demand, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Among different types of solid-state laser systems, Ho:YAG systems, Er:YAG systems and potassium titanyl phosphate laser systems together held 39.8% share in 2016, which is still less than the contribution of Nd:YAG systems.

The APAC medical lasers industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, growing medical tourism, and increasing awareness on technologically advanced laser treatments. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are experiencing a significant increase in the use of cosmetic treatments driven by factors such as expanding middle class population with increasing disposable income and increasing awareness about skin treatments.

Some of the major players in the global market include Biolase Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cryolife Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited., Lumenis Ltd., Photomedex, Inc., The Spectranetics Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd., Novartis AG and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

