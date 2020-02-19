Medical Implant Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Medical Implant Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
An implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. Medical implants are man-made devices, in contrast to a transplant, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue.
The surface of implants that contact the body might be made of a biomedical material such as titanium, silicone, or apatite depending on what is the most functional. In some cases implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker and cochlear implants. Some implants are bioactive, such as subcutaneous drug delivery devices in the form of implantable pills or drug-eluting stents.
In 2018, the global Medical Implant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Medical Implant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Implant development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson Services
3M
Institut Straumann
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
Smith & Nephew
Dentsply Sirona
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Orthopedic Implant
Cardiac Implant
Spinal Implants
Dental Implants
Ophthalmic Implants
Cosmetic Implants
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
