Medical Imaging Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Medical Imaging Devices Market – 2018
Description :
This report studies the global Medical Imaging Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Imaging Devices market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
GE Healthcare
Toshiba Medical
Hologic, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Hitachi Medical
Samsung Medison
Fonar Corporation
Carestream Health
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
HOYA Group PENTAX
Esaote
Medinus
Medtronic
Canon
Imris
Bayer Healthcare
Shimadzu Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
X-ray Based Equipments
Molecular Imaging Equipments
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipments
Ultrasound Imaging Equipments
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
General Medical Imaging
Central Nervous System
Oncology
Cardiovascular
Metabolic Disorders
Life Science Research
Key Stakeholders
Medical Imaging Devices Manufacturers
Medical Imaging Devices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Medical Imaging Devices Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Research Report 2018
1 Medical Imaging Devices Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Imaging Devices
1.2 Medical Imaging Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 X-ray Based Equipments
1.2.3 Molecular Imaging Equipments
1.2.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipments
Ultrasound Imaging Equipments
1.3 Global Medical Imaging Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Medical Imaging Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 General Medical Imaging
1.3.3 Central Nervous System
1.3.4 Oncology
1.3.5 Cardiovascular
1.3.6 Metabolic Disorders
1.3.7 Life Science Research
1.4 Global Medical Imaging Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Medical Imaging Devices (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Devices Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Devices Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Medical Imaging Devices Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Medical Imaging Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Medical Imaging Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Medical Imaging Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Medical Imaging Devices Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Medical Imaging Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Medical Imaging Devices Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Medical Imaging Devices Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Medical Imaging Devices Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
…
7 Global Medical Imaging Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 GE Healthcare
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 GE Healthcare Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Toshiba Medical
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Toshiba Medical Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Hologic, Inc.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Hologic, Inc. Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Siemens Healthcare
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Philips Healthcare
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Hitachi Medical
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Hitachi Medical Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Samsung Medison
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Samsung Medison Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Fonar Corporation
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Fonar Corporation Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Carestream Health
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Carestream Health Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Medical Imaging Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Medical Imaging Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 HOYA Group PENTAX
7.12 Esaote
7.13 Medinus
7.14 Medtronic
7.15 Canon
7.16 Imris
7.17 Bayer Healthcare
7.18 Fonar Corporation
7.19 Shimadzu Corporation
Continued …
