Medical Guide Wire Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

A guidewire is a long and flexible spring that assists the introduction and placement of implantable medical devices into a patient’s body.

Scope of the Report:Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and USA. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Terumo Medical and Asahi have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to United States, Abbott Vascular has become as a global leader through its own business and acquisition. In Europe, TE Connectivity acquired AdvancedCath and definitive agreement to acquire Creganna, thus leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures are not professional producers that make their products have lower market recognition, even in China domestic market.

With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising living standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Medical Guide Wire will increase.

The worldwide market for Medical Guide Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Medical Guide Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Report

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Medical Guide Wire Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Straight Medical Guide Wire

1.2.2 Angled Medical Guide Wire

1.2.3 J-Shape Medical Guide Wire

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

1.3.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Terumo Medical2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Terumo Medical Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Abbott Vascular2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Abbott Vascular Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Asahi2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Asahi Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cardinal2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cardinal Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Integer2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Integer Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Medtronic2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Medical Guide Wire Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Medtronic Medical Guide Wire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

