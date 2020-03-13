Medical-Grade Foil Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Global Medical-Grade Foil Market: Overview

Advanced manufacturing process, technology innovations and integration of companies have resulted in the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry. This in turn has fueled the demand for pharmaceutical packaging globally. Medical-grade foils are highly used for the packaging of medical and pharmaceutical products including tablets, medicines and devices such as catheters, syringes, tubes and others. Aluminum soft strip foils are basically used for the packaging of tablets and capsules in the form of blisters. Plain or printed aluminum foils for blister packs are used as they help in the protection of the tablets form ambient contamination. Medical-grade foils are one side coated with seal lacquer and the other side is printed or unprinted to facilitate the pharmaceutical packaging. The most common medical-grade foil thickness used in pharmaceutical blister packaging are those of 20µ, 25µ and 30µ. The seal lacquer is made of colorless vinyl resin. Medical-grade foils are suitable for high speed packaging applications and provide high barrier to UV rays, moisture and gases. Medical-grade foils are especially suitable for drugs that are easily affected by humidity. In a blister pack each medicine blister unit provides adequate protection and remains intact even when other units are opened and consumed. Medical-grade foils are also used as lids for medical trays packaging. Medical- grade foils are often combined with paper or plastic films to obtain desired packaging for specific products. Medical-grade foil used in the packaging of pharmaceutical products include features such as push through, peel able, peel-push, tear open and child resistant. Cold-form medical-grade foils are used in the packaging applications where protection from environmental contaminants is the need.

Global Medical-Grade Foil Market: Dynamics

Medical-grade foil is mostly used in blister packs as push-through closure which is also known as blister film or lid film. As a result tablets and capsules are hygienically clean and protected. Blister packs are easy to handle, compact and easy to carry. The market for blister pack is growing at a rapid pace fueling the demand of medical-grade foil. Medical-grade foil provides impermeable barrier to moisture, light, oxygen and other gases. Medical-grade foil has fracture free forming capabilities and long term delamination resistance. These factors are expected to drive the market for global medical-grade foil during the forecast period. Heat seal lacquer is applied to the aluminum foil which acts as a suitable sealing agent and ensures the effective protection of tablets. After the tablets are placed in the individual wells of the blister mold, the aluminum foil is applied. The heat seal lacquer combines with the plastic material of the blister perfectly to protect tablets from environmental influences. Both soft and hard aluminum medical-grade foil is used for the blister packaging. Traditionally the hard aluminum medical-grade foil is used which the patients can break relatively quickly and requires less force to release the drug. Whereas, the soft aluminum medical-grade foil requires higher force to reach the drug as the foil has higher stretching force. Coupled with flexibility and formability, the medical-grade foil can be easily printed, coated, laminated, slit, cold-formed and embossed. Medical-grade foil is also used as an insulation blanket.

Global Medical Grade Foil Market: Segmentation

Global Medical-grade foil market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Strip pack foil

Blister Foils

Child resistant foils

Cold-form foils

Global Medical-grade foil market is segmented on the basis of structure type into:

Aluminum foil-heat seal lacquer

Aluminum foil- Polyester Film- heat seal lacquer

Aluminum Foil – Polyester Film – Aluminum Foil – Heat Seal Lacquer

Paper-Polyester Film-Aluminum Foil – Heat Seal lacquer

Paper – Aluminum Foil – Heat Seal lacquer

Polyester Film – Aluminum Foil-Heat Seal Lacquer

Others (OPA-Aluminium Foil – PE, OPA –Aluminium Foil – PP)

Global Medical-grade foil market is segmented on the basis of packaging format type into:

Sachets

Pouches

Bags

Lids

Blister pack

Others (ampoules)

Global Medical-grade foil market is segmented on the basis of material type into:

Aluminum

Paper

Plastic

Global Medical-grade foil market is segmented on the basis of packaging application into:

Tablets

Creams

Instruments

Dressings

Veterinary Solutions

Nutraceuticals

Others

Global Medical Grade Foil Market: Regional Outlook

North America leads the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Aluminum foils are highly used in the US for pharmaceutical and medical packaging, owing to its superior barriers. Japan accounts for a large share in the global medical-grade foil market after North America. The requirement for light weight packaging in Europe drives the market for medical-grade foils. Medical-grade foil market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the untapped regions such as Middle East and Africa.

Global Medical Grade Foil Market: Key Manufacturers