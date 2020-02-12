Medical Gases 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

Medical Gases Market 2019

Medical Gases are fluids manufactured specifically for the medical, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and biotechnology industries. They are frequently used to synthesize, sterilize, or insulate processes or products which contribute to human health.

Scope of the Report:

The medical gases market concentration is high and the global market is dominated by few companies like Air Liquide (Airgas), Linde Healthcare, Praxair, Air Products and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.). These giants are dominating the medical gases market, from the manufacturing, distribution to service, occupying for over 84 percent of global market. The giants expand their market through mergers and acquisitions, building the global production and distribution network, from the developed countries to the emerging countries. In few future years, the market will became more concentrated in only few companies, and the market competition pattern will be very difficult to change.

Globally, the North America is the largest producer and consumer, followed by Europe, both occupy for over 60 % market share. The developed countries will sustain its growth in the years ahead, and it has a lot of room to grow in the emerging countries, especially in China, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East regions.

The worldwide market for Medical Gases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 7130 million US$ in 2024, from 6000 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Medical Gases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

Messer Group

SOL Group

Norco

Air Water Inc

Shenzhen Gaofa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medical Oxygen

Medical Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Medical Helium

Others (Medical Nitrogen and Carbon Dioxide etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

Home Healthcare

Universities/Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Medical Gases Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Medical Oxygen

1.2.2 Medical Nitrous Oxide

1.2.3 Medical Air

1.2.4 Medical Helium

1.2.5 Others (Medical Nitrogen and Carbon Dioxide etc.)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

1.3.2 Home Healthcare

1.3.3 Universities/Research Institutions

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.1.3 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.2.3 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Praxair

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.3.3 Praxair Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Air Products

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.4.3 Air Products Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Messer Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.6.3 Messer Group Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 SOL Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Medical Gases Type and Applications

2.7.3 SOL Group Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

