Medical Elastomers Market : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2024

The global medical elastomers market is mainly driven by factors such as advancements in the thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) processing technology, growing demand for medical products incorporating elastomers, increasing government support, and rising awareness among people on improved healthcare facilities.

Key market players, such as BASF SE, Kuraray Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, are working toward the development of low-cost TPEs to maximize the use of these materials in medical applications. In addition, medical device manufacturers are increasingly using environment-friendly alternative elastomers in place of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for imparting flexibility to their products.

Moreover, increased demand for these elastomers in emerging economies is expected to continue providing ample growth opportunities to the players in the medical elastomers market. This has also led to the establishment of new production lines or sites by various players in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

For instance, in February 2018, PolyOne Corporation announced the expected initiation of TPE production in its Pune facility (India) in May–June 2018. Besides, in January 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation started the production of styrenic TPE in its Thailand-based subsidiary to meet the local demand. Also, in February 2017, Teknor Apex started the production of medical-grade TPE in Singapore to save time and shipping costs.

Based on type, the medical elastomers market is categorized into thermoset elastomers (TSEs) and thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs). TSEs are further classified into liquid silicone rubber (LSR), high-consistency rubber (HCR), and others. TPEs, on the other hand, are further classified into thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), styrene block copolymers (SBCs), and others. TPEs are low-modulus rubber-like materials that exhibit the properties of thermoplastic polymers, such as flexibility, recyclability, and processability. These properties of TPEs, in addition to their low cost, continue to contribute to their increasing demand for the replacement of silicone, rubber, and PVC in different products used in the healthcare industry.

