Medical Device Packaging 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Medical devices are equipment, instruments, implants, apparatus, or reagents that are used for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases through a physical process.Packaging these devices is an integral component of the Medical Device market to ensure that their sterility remains intact and the personnel handling them do not face any risks.

In the last several years, South East Asia market of medical device packaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7%.

The South East Asia average price of medical device packaging is in the increasing trend, from 2974 USD/MT in 2012 to 3064 USD/MT in 2016. With the increasing of cost, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of medical device packaging includes trays, pouches, clamshell and others, and the sales proportion of pouches in 2016 is about 46%.

Global Medical Device Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Device Packaging.

This report researches the worldwide Medical Device Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Medical Device Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont

3M

Mitsubishi Chemical

Amcor

Berry Plastics

TAKO

Bemis Company

Texchem-pack

Klockner Pentaplast

Constantia Flexibles

Technipaq

Barger (Placon)

Plastic Ingenuity

Beacon Converters

Rollprint

Medical Device Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Trays

Pouches

Clamshell

Others

Medical Device Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Sterile Packaging

Non-sterile Packaging

Medical Device Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Medical Device Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

